Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shadab Khan, Pakistan’s white-ball vice-captain, said having “solid all-rounders” like Imad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf is as valuable as gold.

He noted that both of them are good enough to play T20Is, especially after their performance in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Imad captained the Karachi Kings and scored 404 runs in 10 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 134.66 and a strike-rate of 170.46.

He also took nine wickets at an average of 28.22 and an economy rate of 7.93.

As for Faheem, he amassed 215 runs in 11 games for Islamabad United, which included a top score of 51 not out, at an average of 35.83 and a strike-rate of 149.30.

In regards to his bowling, he claimed eight wickets at an average of 42.75 and an economy rate of 9.50.

After PSL 8, both Imad and Faheem represented Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“It is very good to have Imad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf back. Solid all-rounders are gold for any T20 line-up and their presence provides a good balance as both have performed really well with the bat and ball in their respective departments,” Shadab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment is a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July, but Shadab, Imad and Faheem were all not picked.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

