Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin said it is obvious to see that Pakistan captain Babar Azam has struggled against swing bowling lately.

Despite his struggles, the 28-year-old continues to be one of Pakistan’s most consistent performers in all three formats.

Just recently, he amassed 130 runs in five T20Is against New Zealand, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.07. Despite his efforts with the bat, the series ended as a 2-2 draw.

He followed that up with 276 runs in the five-match ODI series, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

“We have recently seen that he has struggled against swing,” Azharuddin was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam’s next assignment as Pakistan skipper will be a tour of Sri Lanka, which will comprise two Test matches.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

