Moin Khan, the former Pakistan captain, said Sarfaraz Ahmed needs to double his workload in order to have any chance of replacing Mohammad Rizwan as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman.

Moin noted that the 36-year-old either needs to do this or “give way to a youngster” who can serve Pakistan cricket for a long time.

It should be noted that during the team’s two-Test series against New Zealand from December 2022 to January 2023, Sarfaraz was included in the playing XI ahead of Rizwan and did extremely well.

The Karachi native amassed 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Nonetheless, Moin pointed out that if Sarfaraz has hopes of prolonging his international career, he needs to ramp up his training and workload in order to complete with Rizwan.

“If you have a competitor like that, then you should double your hard work or give way to a youngster,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Both Sarfaraz and Rizwan have been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

