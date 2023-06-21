Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Simon Doull, the former New Zealand seamer, wants Pakistan captain Babar Azam to have an imposing attitude towards opposition bowlers, giving off the message that “I will dominate you”.

Azam is among the top batsmen in the world right now as he consistently scores runs for the men in green in all three formats.

That said, the 28-year-old has been criticised for his strike-rate in T20Is, with many people feeling he bats too slow.

Doull feels that Azam needs to be more aggressive and take the attack to the bowlers in order to plant seeds of doubt in their minds.

“He should be saying to bowlers, ‘I am the Pakistan captain and you get me at your own peril, I will dominate you’,” the well-known cricket commentator was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now travel to Sri Lanka in July to play two Tests.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

