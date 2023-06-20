Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Andy Flower said Pakistan speedster Ihsanullah has been “getting a lot of attention” for his bowling speed as of late.

Ihsanullah was clocked at 152 kph during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Multan Sultans, which is the team Flower coached.

The 20-year-old utilised his pace to his advantage and ended up being the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL 8 with 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

“He’s getting a lot of attention for the pace at which he’s bowling,” Flower told ESPNcricinfo.

Following the PSL, Ihsanullah made his international debut and featured in Pakistan’s limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

The Matta native has taken six wickets in four T20Is to date at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28. He also made his ODI debut against New Zealand in Rawalpindi but went wicketless.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, but Ihsanullah was not selected for the series.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

