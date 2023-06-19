Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said Umar Akmal must stop his quarrelling attitude as it has got him into too much trouble in the past.

Akmal’s career has been dogged by controversies, with the most recent seeing him banned for failing to report corrupt approaches.

He has since returned to domestic cricket and played in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 95 runs in six games for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 23.75 and a strike-rate of 186.27.

The 33-year-old has not played international cricket since October 2019, but if he has plans to do so in the future, Ramiz noted that he needs to sort out his attitude and be more calm.

“He needs to control his quarrelling attitude,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Akmal has not been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka in July, which will consist of two Tests.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Big mistake not picking him, Basit Ali on Pakistan opener who can score quickly

Should Pakistan recall Umar Akmal? Yes! No! Should Pakistan recall Umar Akmal? Yes! 327 ( 39.11 % ) No! 509 ( 60.89 % )

Like this: Like Loading...