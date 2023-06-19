Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Basit Ali, the former Pakistan batsman, said the Quetta Gladiators made a huge mistake not picking opener Ahmed Shehzad in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shehzad was not selected by any team for PSL 8, which the Lahore Qalandars won.

However, knowing how dangerous the 31-year-old can be, especially when it comes to scoring quick runs, Basit noted that the Gladiators could have used such a batsman in their team.

“Quetta Gladiators made a big mistake by not making Ahmed Shehzad a part of the team,” he said on Twitter.

Shehzad, who hails from Lahore, last played international cricket in October 2019.

He was not selected for Pakistan’s upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

