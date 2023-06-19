Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sam Billings, the England wicketkeeper-batsman, said Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf is the “life of the party” as he is full of energy and positivity.

Billings played alongside Rauf for the Lahore Qalandars in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which the Qalandars won to claim their second title in a row.

Rauf finished PSL 8 with 17 wickets in 13 games at an average of 25.70 and an economy rate of 9.26.

“He’s a great character full of energy, full of positivity. And now he’s a great teammate, he’s a great man and very much the life of the party,” Billings was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf recently played for Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he claimed nine wickets in four matches at an average of 25.

The 29-year-old was not included in the Pakistan team for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

