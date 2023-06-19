Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Colin Munro, the New Zealand opener, said Shadab Khan doesn’t get enough credit whenever he plays for Pakistan.

Shadab is one of the more versatile cricketers in the team as he is a top-class spinner but is also a handy batsman who can occupy a spot in the middle or lower order.

Given that he is a great fielder too, Munro feels that the 24-year-old should be appreciated a whole lot more as he is one of Pakistan’s elite players.

“He doesn’t get the credit he deserves when playing for Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In Pakistan’s most recent assignment, which was a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, Shadab took three wickets in three matches at an average of 56.

The Mianwali native was not selected for Pakistan’s upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

