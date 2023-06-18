Still needs a lot of education, Andy Flower on Pakistan rising star

Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Andy Flower, head coach of the Multan Sultans, said up-and-coming Pakistan pacer Ihsanullah still needs “quite a lot of cricketing education”.

The 20-year-old stole the spotlight in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he claimed 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

In addition to improving his general knowledge about the game, Flower also wants the Matta-born speedster to enhance his understanding of how to take care of his body.

“He’s still got quite a lot of cricketing education to go through and also some physical education on what his body needs,” the former Zimbabwe cricketer told ESPNcricinfo.

Following his outstanding campaign in PSL 8, Ihsanullah was catapulted into the Pakistan team and went on to feature in their white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July, but Ihsanullah wasn’t included in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 1351 ( 67.28 % ) He is ok! 450 ( 22.41 % ) He is overrated! 207 ( 10.31 % )

