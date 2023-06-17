Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, said he is happy to have more competition for his position but noted that the players “need to meet the required standards”.

There are many up-and-coming wicketkeepers in the country, but Rizwan has cemented his spot in the side as he continues to be the first choice.

That said, the 31-year-old Peshawar-born cricketer is on the lookout for talented wicketkeepers as he welcomes having more rivals since it will motivate him to keep performing at the highest level.

“I’d love to have not one or two but at least five wicketkeepers in the Pakistan squad,” Rizwan told Dawn. “But they need to meet the required standards for it.

“I’m not fazed by the competition; in fact, I’m myself trying to search for more wicketkeepers in Pakistan.”

Rizwan recently represented Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he accumulated 161 runs, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 53.66.

