Azam Khan, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, said he still has a lot of work to do when it comes to his fitness.

The 24-year-old, who is the son of former captain Moin Khan, has been heavily criticised in the past for being overweight.

This led him to lose 30 kg in the span of 12 months and work on his batting and wicketkeeping as well.

His hard work paid off in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he amassed 282 runs in 10 matches for Islamabad United, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

“I’m not denying that I need to work on my fitness – I have to work very hard on myself, and God-willing, you will see me working hard on myself in the future,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Following PSL 8, Azam was selected to play for the national team in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

He has not been included in Pakistan’s team for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

