Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar said captain Babar Azam will establish himself as one of the greats of the game if he keeps scoring runs in Test cricket.

Azam had a slow start to his Test career as he wasn’t consistent enough initially.

However, the 28-year-old has turned this around as a string of performances and big scores has taken his average in the longest format to 48.63.

With Test cricket being classified as the most challenging form of the game by many former and current players, Nazar said if Azam wants to leave a lasting legacy, he has to keep leading from the front with the bat and helping Pakistan win Test matches.

“If Babar continues to score runs in Test cricket likes he does in ODIs, then he will be considered among greats of the game,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently led Pakistan in a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he played an instrumental role in the team’s 4-1 win.

The Lahore-born batsman amassed 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

