Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Azam Khan, the 24-year-old up-and-coming wicketkeeper-batsman, said his father Moin Khan told him to keep scoring runs in order to continue attracting the attention of the national selectors.

Azam is coming off a solid campaign in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 282 runs in 10 matches for Islamabad United, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

The talented youngster received high praise from Moin, who coaches the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL. He said his father wants him to maintain his momentum going forward.

“He praised my innings and asked me to continue performing,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “My father is my biggest inspiration. He made me mentally so strong and always backed me to perform well despite all the odds. He already told me about the criticism and helped me fight against it. I hope I will keep on making him proud.”

Following PSL 8, he got the chance to play for Pakistan in their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, but could only muster scores of 0 and 1 in the two matches he was picked for.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He can benefit Pakistan, Imad Wasim on fiery quick bowling really well

Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes No Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 2243 ( 31.08 % ) No 4975 ( 68.92 % )

Like this: Like Loading...