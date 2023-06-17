Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haris Rauf has attributed his improvement as a fast bowler to Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Rauf has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom and is now one of Pakistan’s first-choice bowlers in limited overs cricket.

The 29-year-old is capable of bowling at speeds close to 155 kph and consistently wreaks havoc with the ball as he can also get plenty of swing.

While he has come a long way in such little time, he acknowledged that Azam has played a key role in his growth and development.

“I strongly believe that the improvement in my performance is all because of Babar Azam,” he told Dawn.

Rauf and Azam recently played in Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.

Rauf finished with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 25, while Azam accumulated 276 runs in five ODIs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

