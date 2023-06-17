Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Abbas admitted he is genuinely concerned about the poor fitness of Pakistan’s current fast bowlers and feels they need to do something to solve the problem.

The 33-year-old even offered a solution, saying they need to play more domestic cricket in order to get their bodies accustomed to the tougher workloads that await them at the Test level.

“I think our fast bowlers should play domestic cricket to improve their fitness,” Abbas told Geo News. “They play Test matches directly after featuring in T20 cricket which leads to fitness issues.”

Pakistan’s most recent assignment was a limited overs series against New Zealand, which consisted of five T20Is and five ODIs.

The T20I series ended as a 2-2 draw, while the men in green won the ODI series 4-1.

Abbas, meanwhile, has been playing county cricket for Hampshire in England and has once again dominated with the ball. In the seven County Championship matches he has played so far, the Sialkot native has taken 32 wickets at an average of 17.84.

