Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, conceded that top order batsman Mohammad Haris gives the team favourable starts as he takes the attack to the bowlers.

Haris’ aggressive and flamboyant style of batting has won him many fans. In fact, many former cricketers feel he can be a hugely useful asset for the men in green in the years to come.

This was evident during the 2022 T20 World Cup when he smashed 28 runs off 11 balls against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 deliveries against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 balls in the semi-final against New Zealand.

In the final against England, which Pakistan lost by five wickets, he made eight runs.

The 22-year-old was one of the top performers with the bat in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he made 350 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

He then proceeded to play for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“The way he is giving us a favourable start is great,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

