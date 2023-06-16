Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imad Wasim, the spin-bowling all-rounder, said express fast bowler Ihsanullah has been bowling really well and can benefit the Pakistan team going forward.

Ihsanullah shot to fame during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Following PSL 8, the 20-year-old from Matta in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa represented Pakistan in four T20I and one ODI during their series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

In the four T20Is he played, he took six wickets at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28.

As for his ODI debut, he went wicketless.

“Right now, Ihsanullah from Multan is bowling really well. These things get noticed and a player can change his life through PSL and it also ultimately benefits Pakistan,” Imad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Imad, meanwhile, featured in Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where he claimed eight wickets at an average of 10.37 and an economy rate of 5.92.

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 1349 ( 67.35 % ) He is ok! 450 ( 22.47 % ) He is overrated! 204 ( 10.18 % )

