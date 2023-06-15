Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan head coach, admitted that Azam Khan has become a lot better, especially after his performance in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam used to be heavily criticised for his weight in particular, as many cricketers felt that he would not be able to withstand the toll professional cricket takes on the body.

Since then, the 24-year-old son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan lost 30 kg in a 12-month period and has improved his batting and wicketkeeping significantly.

This was evident during PSL 8 as he made 282 runs in 10 matches for Islamabad United, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

“He has improved as a batter,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

After PSL 8 concluded, Azam was rewarded for his performance by being picked for Pakistan’s T20I series against Afghanistan.

