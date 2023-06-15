Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam said attacking Pakistan batsman Mohammad Haris cannot score a quick 40 runs and get dismissed.

The Pakistan captain said this is something the 22-year-old needs to work on as it is important for him to make the most of his starts.

Azam wants to see Haris go on and make big scores as it will help the men in green win matches and put immense pressure on their opponents.

“He needs improvement as he gets out at 40,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Haris was impressive during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he scored 350 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

He subsequently went on to play for Pakistan in their series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

