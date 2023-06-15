Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, said he often seeks advice from Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Imam-ul-Haq when he is unsure about anything.

He admitted that he speaks to the trio the most off the field as they are always willing and ready to support him.

“The good thing about us is we all are united. That’s a plus point for our team. When someone is down, he will already have a player to support him. That’s a positive sign for us as a team,” the 28-year-old told ICC Digital. “It’s been five or six years that we are playing together so we know each other’s nature and mindset.

“Whenever there is such a situation we embrace each other and give confidence to ourselves.”

Azam recently led Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.

He played an instrumental role in the victory, scoring 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Seen him get better, Misbah-ul-Haq on thinner Pakistan player who hits the ball miles

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48762 ( 12.12 % ) Babar Azam 305581 ( 75.95 % ) Steve Smith 6953 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8792 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 65 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14037 ( 3.49 % ) Joe Root 3088 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2902 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1289 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2725 ( 0.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1318 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3597 ( 0.89 % ) Kagiso Rabada 798 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2440 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...