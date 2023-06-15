Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, said he often seeks advice from Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Imam-ul-Haq when he is unsure about anything.
He admitted that he speaks to the trio the most off the field as they are always willing and ready to support him.
“The good thing about us is we all are united. That’s a plus point for our team. When someone is down, he will already have a player to support him. That’s a positive sign for us as a team,” the 28-year-old told ICC Digital. “It’s been five or six years that we are playing together so we know each other’s nature and mindset.
“Whenever there is such a situation we embrace each other and give confidence to ourselves.”
Azam recently led Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.
He played an instrumental role in the victory, scoring 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.
