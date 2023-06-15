Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shan Masood, the top order batsman, said he is willing to give his life for Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

He noted that he had the same mindset when Sarfaraz Ahmed was leading the team back in the day.

Now that Azam is in charge, he is ready to do whatever the 28-year-old tells him to.

“We were ready to give our lives when Sarfaraz Ahmed was our captain, and now we are ready to give our lives for Babar Azam,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Masood, who was born in Kuwait, recently played in Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.

In the three matches he was picked for, the 33-year-old amassed 52 runs at an average of 17.33.

