Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former head coach, said Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman “becomes dangerous” when he survives 10 to 12 deliveries.

His comments come after there has been a lot of debate about whether captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan should open the batting in T20Is.

Since people complain about them being too slow, Misbah believes that Zaman could be a good replacement for one of them as he doesn’t need much time to get going.

“He becomes dangerous once he plays at least 10-12 deliveries,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Zaman recently played in Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where he accumulated 64 runs in four games at an average of 21.33 and a strike-rate of 112.28.

