Ramiz Raja has lauded Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan for playing so confidently against Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye.

Azam batted against them while playing for Islamabad United in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Ramiz noted that the 24-year-old’s superb batting “will definitely create [a] huge impact”.

“He took the innings to the finishing line with full confidence that too against renowned international bowlers such as Tabraiz Shamsi, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim. This was a magnificent innings which will definitely create [a] huge impact,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam, the son of former captain Moin Khan, finished PSL 8 with 282 runs in 10 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

He then featured in Pakistan’s T20I series against Afghanistan, where he made scores of 0 and 1 in the two matches he played.

