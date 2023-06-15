Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wasim Akram, the Pakistan fast bowling icon, said Mohammad Amir has been “bowling very well with the new ball”.

His comments come after he got to see Amir bowling up close during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Wasim is the president of the Karachi Kings, which is the same franchise Amir played for.

In the seven matches the 31-year-old featured in, he claimed nine wickets at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

Given how regularly he struck with the new ball, Wasim applauded the former prodigy for keeping the opposition batsmen on their toes.

“Mohammad Amir is also bowling very well with the new ball,” the Sultan of Swing told Arab News.

