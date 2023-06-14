Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Andy Flower, the Multan Sultans head coach, said Pakistan fast bowler Ihsanullah has shown real potential and pace when bowling.

The 20-year-old sensation rose to stardom in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Sultans.

In the 12 matches he featured in, Ihsanullah took 22 wickets at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Given what he saw from the youngster in PSL 8, Flower acknowledged that Matta native is something special.

“He showed real potential, real pace,” the former England coach told ESPNcricinfo.

After the PSL, Ihsanullah got called up to the Pakistan team and featured in the white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Inspired by Saeed Anwar, 20-year-old Pakistan prospect enjoys being an aggressive batsman

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 1312 ( 67.42 % ) He is ok! 434 ( 22.3 % ) He is overrated! 200 ( 10.28 % )

Like this: Like Loading...