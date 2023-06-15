Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shoaib Akhtar, the iconic pace bowler, said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan “looked like captaincy material” given the way he spoke during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam had an excellent campaign with Islamabad United as he accumulated 282 runs in 10 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

His performances earned him a call-up to the Pakistan team for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, where he made scores of 0 and 1 in the two matches he played.

Despite falling short of expectations against Afghanistan, Akhtar was impressed with the confidence the 24-year-old exuded when speaking.

“He (Azam) looked like captaincy material with how he spoke,” the Rawalpindi Express was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan when talking about the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Doesn’t just slog, Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan batsman who is a responsible guy

Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes No Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 2243 ( 31.08 % ) No 4975 ( 68.92 % )

Like this: Like Loading...