Shoaib Akhtar, the legendary 161.3 kph Pakistan fast bowler, said big-hitter Azam Khan is a “responsible guy” as he doesn’t just slog.

Azam has been criticised in the past for his weight and for his performances as he has not been consistent enough with the bat.

However, in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, was in great form for Islamabad United as he made 282 runs in 10 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

“I found Azam Khan as a responsible guy who can build the innings, not just slog,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Following PSL 8, Azam was called up to the Pakistan team for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. However, he was unable to maintain his momentum as he made scores of 0 and 1 in the two games he played.

