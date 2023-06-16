Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Andy Flower, head coach of the Multan Sultans, said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has all the qualities needed to be an excellent leader.

Rizwan captains the Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), meaning he works closely with Flower.

Having previously coached England, the former Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batsman said he had seen some great skippers over the years. In his opinion, Rizwan is right up there with the best.

“I’ve worked with some really great captains over the years and Rizwan, I find, is an excellent leader,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

In PSL 8, Rizwan finished as the top run-scorer with 550 runs in 12 matches for the Sultans, which included a century and four fifties, at an average of 55 and a strike-rate of 142.85.

The 31-year-old then scored 162 runs in five T20Is against New Zealand, which included two fifties, at an average of 54 and a strike-rate of 139.65.

Rizwan, who hails from Peshawar, then accumulated 161 runs in five ODIs, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 53.66.

