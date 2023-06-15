Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Rizwan said he is a fan of fellow Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Haseebullah Khan, who is one of the up-and-coming young talents in the country.

He noted that the 20-year-old has been performing well and has really good technique too.

However, Rizwan wants the Pishin native to keep shining at the domestic level as it will enable him to dominate in international cricket if he gets the chance to play for the national team.

“I’ve recently seen Haseebullah, he is performing well and his technique is really good. However, it is important for players [performing in the domestic circuit] to play at the level that is required as a Pakistan player, otherwise the performances go to waste,” he told Dawn.

