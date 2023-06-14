Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imam-ul-Haq said he wants Pakistan captain Babar Azam to go on and make big scores after scoring fifties “so that bowlers are scared of him”.

He added that the 28-year-old should also play with full freedom, which will put pressure on the opposition to find a way to get him out.

Imam wants Azam to do this more often so that he takes his batting to the next level.

“Once he has made fifty, he can play as he wills so that bowlers are scared of him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Once he develops that finishing touch, everyone will benefit, especially Pakistan and he himself as well.”

Azam was recently in action during Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he made 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

Imam, meanwhile, amassed 198 runs in the three games he played, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 58.

