Haseebullah Khan, a rising batting star in Pakistan, said his aggressive approach when playing is inspired by legendary opener Saeed Anwar.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and made 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also amassed 8,824 runs in 247 ODIs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

“I enjoy watching Saeed Anwar’s batting and his aggressive style,” Haseebullah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 20-year-old, who hails from Pishin in Balochistan province, played for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the seven matches he played, he scored 99 runs, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 19.80 and a strike-rate of 147.76.

