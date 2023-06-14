Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shadab Khan said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a once-in-a-generation player who is so talented that he is an even “bigger diamond than Kohinoor”, which is part of the United Kingdom’s Crown Jewels.

Azam has broken numerous records and shows no signs of slowing down as he has been a run-scoring machine for the men in green in all three formats.

Due to this, Shadab wants people to show their support for the 28-year-old rather than criticise him for minor things.

“He [Babar] is even a bigger diamond than Kohinoor,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In Pakistan’s most recent assignment, which was a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, Azam was brilliant once again as he accumulated 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

Shadab, meanwhile, finished with three wickets in three matches at an average of 56.

