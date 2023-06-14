Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ramiz Raja has taken a dig at the Karachi Kings, saying the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team has “forgotten how to win”.

His comments come after the franchise had yet another disappointing campaign in PSL 8, winning just three out of their 10 games.

Ramiz, who was previously chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed his disappointment towards the team’s poor form in the tournament.

“Unfortunately, Karachi Kings have forgotten how to win – at least this is what I believe,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Kings won the PSL in 2020.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Bowlers should be scared of him, Imam-ul-Haq wants Pakistan batsman to make more big scores

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 1111 ( 7.37 % ) Karachi Kings 3340 ( 22.16 % ) Lahore Qalandars 5098 ( 33.82 % ) Multan Sultans 1448 ( 9.61 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2541 ( 16.86 % ) Quetta Gladiators 1535 ( 10.18 % )

Like this: Like Loading...