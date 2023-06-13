Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the entertaining power-hitter, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam should be demoted from an opener to the number three spot in T20Is.

Azam opens the batting with Mohammad Rizwan and despite both batsmen having scored runs consistently and played numerous match-winning innings, they have been lambasted for wasting too many deliveries.

With their low strike-rates being an area of concern, Afridi wants Azam to drop down one spot and Fakhar Zaman to take his place at the top of the batting order.

“Babar Azam should bat at number three,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

