Misbah-ul-Haq said he likes the idea of Fakhar Zaman opening the batting for Pakistan in T20Is as he only needs one to two overs to “gain his momentum”.

The debate about who should open the batting in the shortest format has been raging for quite some time.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are the team’s go-to opening pair right now, but they have been criticised for their low strike rates.

With this in mind, Misbah feels Zaman might be the right man to replace either Azam or Rizwan at the top of the order.

“Fakhar Zaman takes one or two overs to gain his momentum,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In Pakistan’s last T20I assignment, which was a five-match series against New Zealand, Zaman amassed 64 runs in four matches at an average of 21.33 and a strike-rate of 112.28.

