Inzamam-ul-Haq, the legendary Pakistan captain, said current skipper Babar Azam doesn’t seem comfortable with the idea of batting at number three in T20Is.
Azam has opened the batting in the shortest format with Mohammad Rizwan for quite some time, but some people, including former cricketers, want him to bat one down so that a faster scoring batsman can open.
But, the 28-year-old has shown no signs of agreeing with the idea that he should demote himself down the order.
“It’s been a part of the debate that Babar should bat at number three, but I don’t think he feels comfortable playing at that position,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
In Azam’s last T20I assignment, which was a five-match series against New Zealand, he made 130 runs, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.
