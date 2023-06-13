Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Inzamam-ul-Haq, the legendary Pakistan captain, said current skipper Babar Azam doesn’t seem comfortable with the idea of batting at number three in T20Is.

Azam has opened the batting in the shortest format with Mohammad Rizwan for quite some time, but some people, including former cricketers, want him to bat one down so that a faster scoring batsman can open.

But, the 28-year-old has shown no signs of agreeing with the idea that he should demote himself down the order.

“It’s been a part of the debate that Babar should bat at number three, but I don’t think he feels comfortable playing at that position,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In Azam’s last T20I assignment, which was a five-match series against New Zealand, he made 130 runs, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He should replace Babar Azam as an opener in T20Is, Shahid Afridi names the batsman he thinks is best

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48736 ( 12.12 % ) Babar Azam 305290 ( 75.94 % ) Steve Smith 6944 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8789 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 63 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14037 ( 3.49 % ) Joe Root 3087 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2896 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1289 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2719 ( 0.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1318 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3586 ( 0.89 % ) Kagiso Rabada 798 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2437 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...