Shahid Afridi, the former interim chief selector, believes Fakhar Zaman should replace captain Babar Azam as an opener in T20Is.

Currently, Azam and Mohammad Rizwan open the batting for Pakistan in the shortest format.

However, while both batsmen make big scores regularly, they have come under fire for their low strike-rates and the fact that it takes them too long to score their runs.

Due to this, Afridi feels that Zaman should open with Rizwan and Azam should bat at number three instead.

“For me, Fakhar and Rizwan are [the] Pakistan team openers for T20 cricket,” the entertaining six-hitter was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

