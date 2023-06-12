Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shadab Khan said everyone should respect Pakistan captain Babar Azam as he has been the victim of too much criticism.

Azam went through a patch of rough form during the 2022 T20 World Cup and was lambasted for that, with many questioning why he failed to perform in a major tournament.

More recently, questions have been asked about the 28-year-old regarding whether he is the right man to lead the men in green. This was due to the fact that the national team had failed to achieve the results expected of them.

Coming to Azam’s defence, Shadab said he wants this kind of behaviour to stop, saying the star batsman is human too and shouldn’t have to keep listening to negativity and defending himself.

“At the end of the day, he is human. We should respect him the way the world respects him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam and Shadab recently featured in Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, with the former scoring 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

Shadab, meanwhile, took three wickets in three ODIs at an average of 56.

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 5338 ( 78.45 % ) No! 1466 ( 21.55 % )

