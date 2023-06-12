Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shoaib Malik, the big-hitting all-rounder, said he is no longer thinking of making a comeback for Pakistan in international cricket.

The 41-year-old last played for the men in green back in November 2021, but has remained active on the domestic circuit.

In the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), he scored 200 runs in nine matches for the Karachi Kings, which included two fifties, at an average of 28.57 and a strike-rate of 127.38.

Despite his solid performance during PSL 8, Malik reiterated that he has stopped focusing on returning to the Pakistan team.

“I have stopped thinking about making a comeback for the Pakistan team,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Many cricketers, especially former ones, have spoken about the benefits Pakistan can enjoy by picking Malik in T20Is. They pointed out that he can help develop younger players and bring some stability to the middle order, which has been an area of concern for the men in green for quite a long time.

