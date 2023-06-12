Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket team captain, said he is guiding fellow top order batsman Mohammad Haris.

Azam sees a lot of potential in the 22-year-old and hopes the advice he passes on yields good results.

Haris has shown plenty of explosive power and scored quick runs. However, the Pakistan skipper and everyone else will no doubt want him to convert his quick starts into big scores.

“I am trying to guide him and I hope there will be good results,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Haris was in fine form during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he accumulated 350 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

The Peshawar-born batsman then went on to play for the men in green in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

