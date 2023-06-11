Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imam-ul-Haq, the Pakistan opening batsman, said in order for captain Babar Azam to dominate like India superstar Virat Kohli does, he must boost his strike-rate.

Azam’s strike-rate has been a heavily discussed topic, especially in T20Is as he opens the batting with Mohammad Rizwan.

Both players have been criticised for taking too many balls to score their runs, which their critics say puts unnecessary pressure on the middle order batsmen.

Given how hot the issue is right now, Imam admitted he agrees that Azam needs to bat faster in order to become an even bigger threat than he is right now.

“For that level of domination like Virat Kohli, he needs to improve his strike-rate,” the 27-year-old nephew of legendary Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, Imam amassed 198 runs in three games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 58.

Azam, meanwhile, led Pakistan in all five matches and accumulated 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

