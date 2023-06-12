Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi said South Africa legend AB de Villiers and India batsman Virat Kohli are better than Pakistan captain Babar Azam when it comes to finishing matches.

Both De Villiers and Kohli are well known for being match-winners as they have done it on numerous occasions.

While Azam has done it for Pakistan in the past, Afridi noted that he is not yet at the level of the two elite batsmen.

“One thing that stops him from being named along with the likes of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli is finishing [games],” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently captained Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he accumulated 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

