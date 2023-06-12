Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shoaib Malik, the power-hitting all-rounder, said Pakistan top order batsman Saim Ayub is an extremely talented cricketer.

Ayub lit up the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) with his explosive power and ability to score runs consistently.

The 21-year-old Karachi-born batsman played for the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 8 and amassed 341 runs in 12 matches, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

Following the tournament, he was given the chance to play eight T20Is for Pakistan, which came during their series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“Saim Ayub is a very talented player,” Malik told Cricket Pakistan.

