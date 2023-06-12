Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shoaib Akhtar said he thinks Shadab Khan would be an aggressive captain if he were given the chance to lead Pakistan full time.

Currently, Babar Azam captains the men in green in all three formats of the game.

However, with Shadab in charge of Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Akhtar feels the 24-year-old could be a perfect replacement should the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decide to split the captaincy or strip Azam of the leadership role altogether.

“I think Shadab is an aggressive captain,” the Rawalpindi Express was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab’s last appearance for Pakistan came during their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he took three wickets in three matches at an average of 56.

Azam, meanwhile, led by example with the bat once again as he amassed 276 runs in five games, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

