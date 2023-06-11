Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the iconic six-hitting entertainer, has questioned why the Quetta Gladiators picked Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal for the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The former Pakistan captain wants to know the reason Akmal was picked, especially given all the controversies he has been involved in and the fact that he has not played much cricket recently.

In PSL 8, the 33-year-old made 95 runs in six matches for the Gladiators at an average of 23.75 and a strike-rate of 186.27.

“On what basis have they included Umar Akmal in the team?” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Future of Pakistan cricket, Shoaib Akhtar on youngster who can be captain one day

Should Pakistan recall Umar Akmal? Yes! No! Should Pakistan recall Umar Akmal? Yes! 131 ( 43.67 % ) No! 169 ( 56.33 % )

Like this: Like Loading...