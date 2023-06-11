Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shoaib Akhtar sees great potential in spinner Shadab Khan as he has thrown his support behind the 24-year-old to become the future of Pakistan cricket and captain the national team as well.

The 24-year-old is one of the key players in limited overs cricket for the men in green, but it remains to be seen if he ends up replacing Babar Azam as captain down the line.

Despite this, Akhtar is confident it will happen and was quoted by Cricket Pakistan as saying: “Shadab is a great captain and [the] future of Pakistan cricket.”

Most recently, Shadab played for Pakistan in their white-ball series against New Zealand, which consisted of five T20Is and five ODIs.

He took three wickets in five T20Is at an average of 48 and an economy rate of 9.60.

In the ODI series that followed, he finished with three wickets in three games at an average of 56.

