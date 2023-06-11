Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, said Shaheen Shah Afridi is getting better every day even though he is already among the best fast bowlers in the world.
Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and has a knack of taking early wickets or dismissing batsmen in the death overs.
Despite already having stamped his authority as a dangerous speedster, Azam acknowledged that the 23-year-old still hasn’t peaked.
“Day by day, he is improving,” the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Afridi recently represented Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he claimed eight wickets in four matches at an average of 24.50.
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Why did they pick him, Shahid Afridi confused over selection criteria involving Pakistan batsman with troublesome history