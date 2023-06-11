Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Azam Khan, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, said he is not bothered by negativity as he has learned to brush it off.

The son of former captain Moin Khan has repeatedly been criticised for his weight and has been the victim of name-calling on numerous occasions. On top of that, the nepotism tag has been attached to him as he has been picked to play for the national team in five T20Is to date.

While most players may lash out or plead for the criticism to stop, Azam simply ignores it as he knows it is the best way to deal with it.

“I don’t bother about negativity,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), Azam was in great form as he made 282 runs in 10 matches for Islamabad United, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

He subsequently got the chance to represent the men in green in their T20I series against Afghanistan. However, he failed to have much of an impact in the series, making scores of 0 and 1 in the two matches he played.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Still getting better, Babar Azam on Pakistan quick already terrifyingly good

Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes No Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 2229 ( 31.04 % ) No 4953 ( 68.96 % )

Like this: Like Loading...