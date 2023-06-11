Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rashid Khan, the outstanding Afghanistan spinner, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “world-class” because he bats on a different level than most batsmen.

He acknowledged how important it is to get Azam out early as the 28-year-old can take on an entire team’s bowling attack single-handedly and still come out on top.

This is why the Lahore-born cricketer is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

“We all know he is a world-class batsman,” Rashid told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s last assignment for Pakistan was the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.

He played a big role in the victory as he amassed 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

